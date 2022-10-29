Royal Navy launches an investigation, following allegations of mistreatment by women

Forcible treatment came from all ranks.

The First Sea Lord expressed his grave concern over the abhorrent charges against servicemen and women working in the fleet.

Anyone discovered to be responsible would face consequences.

Advertisement

An investigation into claims of harassment and sexual assault against women in the submarine service has been requested by the commander of the Royal Navy.

Forcible treatment came from all ranks, several whistleblowers who served in the fleet told the Daily Mail.

The First Sea Lord, Adm Sir Ben Key, expressed his grave concern over the “abhorrent” charges.

According to him, the behavior is unacceptable in the Royal Navy and anyone discovered to be responsible would face consequences.

The Mail’s detailed exposé of the allegations claims that male crew members compiled a list outlining the order in which women would be assaulted in the case of a major incident.

One woman told the Mail that while she was sleeping, a man of a higher level raped her sexually. One senior cop, according to her, hit her in the kidney.

Advertisement

She said that someone had posted 50p coins into her cabin along with explicit images of models, asking her to perform a sexual act in exchange.

Other women claimed they were routinely urged to engage in sexual activity and that they were frequently yelled at and struck with pens and clipboards.

Despite the lifting of the prohibition on female recruitment in 2011, it is claimed that the abuse has been occurring for more than ten years.

According to the Ministry of Defense (MoD) website, the Submarine Service is “unseen and uncontrolled” and has “established an enduring reputation for professionalism and courage.”

The nuclear deterrent for the UK is provided by the Vanguard Class submarines, which are part of the service.

According to data obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, only 1% of Submarine Service employees were female as of 2019.

Advertisement

Adm. Sir Ben responded to the accusations by saying, “I want to reassure our troops and anyone reading this that any action which falls short of the highest of standards the Royal Navy sets itself is utterly inappropriate and not a real picture of what service life should be.

“These accusations are disgusting. Sexual harassment and assault are not permitted in the Royal Navy and have no place there.

According to the MoD, while the majority of Navy employees have fulfilling careers, certain employees, mostly women, have been harmed by inappropriate sexual behavior.

It stated that systems for reporting sexual offences were being enhanced and that more work needed to be done to enhance the experience of all workers.

Media stories revealing charges of misogyny, drunkenness, bullying, and sexual harassment among the Red Arrows surfaced earlier this year.

The Chief of the Air Staff requested an inquiry, which has not yet produced a report, after a string of accidents involving the flagship aerial display team.

Advertisement

Also Read US Navy jet flew Baltic after Nord Stream burst A U.S. Navy plane flew near where the Nord Stream 2 pipeline...