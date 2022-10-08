Russia assigns air force general to command its forces in Ukraine

Advertisement
  Russia assigns an air force general to command its forces in Ukraine
  • Sergei Surovikin will be taking over as the overall commander of Russian forces now engaged in combat in Ukraine.
  • This was the third high-level military appointment Moscow has held in the past week.
  • Moscow has not disclosed who is in control of the military component of the whole operation as a whole.
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Air Force General Sergei Surovikin will be taking over as the overall commander of Russian forces now engaged in combat in Ukraine. This was the third high-level military appointment that Moscow has held in the past week.

The adjustment was made after it was reported earlier this week that the commanders of two of Russia’s five military areas had been relieved of their duties. This is due to the fact that Russian forces have been suffering heavy losses in Ukraine’s northeastern and southern regions during the past few weeks.

The ministry did not specify who Surovikin was succeeding, whether anyone else was being replaced.

According to reports from British military intelligence in April, General Alexander Dvornikov was promoted to the position of commanding all Russian forces operating in Ukraine. Nearly two months had passed since Moscow had initiated what it refers to as its “special military operation” in an effort to “centralise command and control.”

Nevertheless, Moscow has not disclosed who is in control of the military component of the whole operation as a whole.

Since 2017, Surovikin, who is 55 years old, has been in charge of Russia’s Air and Space Forces. According to the ministry’s website, he commanded a guards division stationed in Chechnya in 2004, during Moscow’s war against Islamist rebels, and was awarded a medal for his service in Syria in 2017.

Russia to resupply soldiers in southern Ukraine via sea and land, following the collapse of a bridge
Russia to resupply soldiers in southern Ukraine via sea and land, following the collapse of a bridge

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that after the explosion on...

