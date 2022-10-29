Advertisement
Russia claims to have stopped a drone attack on Crimea

  • Russian official: Drone strike repulsed by Russian Black Sea warships in Sevastopol Bay.
  • Access to ferries and boats temporarily restricted for the time being.
  • No confirmation yet of such an occurrence coming from the Ukrainian side.
A drone strike was repulsed by Russian Black Sea warships in Sevastopol Bay, according to a statement released by a Russian official in Crimea on Saturday.

In a social media post, Russian statesman and mayor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said “no facilities in the city were hit.”

“The situation is calm and under control. All operational teams are on standby,” he said.

According to the Russian state news agency, the bay’s access to ferries and boats has been temporarily restricted for the time being.

The assertion made by Razvozhayev cannot be independently confirmed or verified. . Additionally, there has been no acknowledgement of the occurrence coming from the Ukrainian side.

The city of Sevastopol, along with the rest of Crimea, is officially acknowledged by the world community as being a component of Ukraine. It is the largest city on the peninsula and has historically served as both a significant port and an important naval station for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

