Russia is blocking grain vessels on “false pretext”

Ukraine’s foreign minister says Russia is obstructing grain on a “false pretext” that would feed more than 7 million people.

Russia suspended its participation in the grain deal on a false pretext of explosions 220 kilometers away from the grain corridor.

The current queue with grain has accumulated in the Black Sea since September.

Advertisement

According to Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, Russia is obstructing grain on a “false pretext” that would feed more than 7 million people.

“By suspending its participation in the grain deal on a false pretext of explosions 220 kilometers away from the grain corridor, Russia blocks 2 million tons of grain on 176 vessels already at sea — enough to feed over 7 million people,” Kuleba tweeted Sunday.

“Russia has planned this well in advance,” he said.

In response to drone assaults on the Crimean city of Sevastopol, Russia declared on Saturday that it would halt its involvement in the grain export agreement with Ukraine that had been mediated by the UN.

“The current queue with grain has accumulated in the Black Sea since September, when Russia started deliberately delaying the functioning of the corridor and seeking to undermine the deal. Russia took the decision to resume its hunger games long ago and now tries to justify it,” he said.

Advertisement By suspending its participation in the grain deal on a false pretext of explosions 220 kilometers away from the grain corridor, Russia blocks 2 million tons of grain on 176 vessels already at sea — enough to feed over 7 million people. Russia has planned this well in advance 1/2 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 30, 2022

Also Read Russia’s grain agreement suspension “deliberately ensures hunger” Russia's decision to pull out of a grain export arrangement with Ukraine...