Russia says British forces blew up Nord Stream

London denies the accusation.

It believes it an attempt by Moscow to deflect attention from Ukraine.

The accusation comes in the midst of the worst Western-Moscow relations since the Cold War.

According to the Russian defense ministry, British navy troops detonated explosives and destroyed the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month. London denies this assertion and believes it is an attempt by Moscow to deflect attention from its military missteps in Ukraine.

In the midst of the worst Western-Moscow relations since the height of the Cold War, Russia made the accusation that a major NATO member had damaged crucial Russian infrastructure.

The sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, according to the Russian ministry, was carried out by “British professionals” from the same unit that earlier on Saturday ordered Ukrainian drone assaults on ships from the Russian Black Sea navy in Crimea.

The Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were blown up on September 26, according to the ministry. “According to information available, representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision, and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea,” it said.

The charge was rejected by the United Kingdom.

The Russian ministry of defense has resorted to making epic-scale false claims in order to distract from their appalling management of the unlawful invasion of Ukraine, according to the British Ministry of Defense.

This made-up narrative reveals more about internal conflicts in the Russian administration than it does about the West.

Using social media to draw attention to “a series of terrorist attacks committed against the Russian Federation in the Black and Baltic Seas, including the involvement of Britain in them,” Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, said Moscow will ask the UN Security Council for a response.

Since its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Russia has been severely ostracized by Western countries. Previously, Russia has blamed the West for the explosions that broke the Russian-built Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines on the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

However, it had not previously provided detailed information regarding who it believes to be accountable for the damage to the pipelines, which were formerly the main conduits for Russian gas shipments to Europe.

On September 26, seismologists recorded an abrupt reduction in pressure on both pipelines, and seismic activity was followed by explosions, which raised concerns about possible sabotage of one of Russia’s most vital energy corridors.

Despite not disclosing potential suspects, Sweden and Denmark have determined that four breaches on Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by explosions. Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary-general of NATO, described the damage as a sabotage attempt.

The prosecutor in the case said in a statement on Friday that Sweden has ordered further investigations into the damage.

Russian authorities have claimed that claims that Russia was behind the explosions were “dumb” and that Washington had a reason for doing so because it wanted to sell more liquefied natural gas to Europe. The Kremlin has consistently called such claims ridiculous.

The US has denied any involvement.

According to Russia, Western nations have forbidden it from taking part in global probes into the blasts. Instead, it has made hints about a different theory on what caused the explosions from its security services for weeks.

Elisabeth Borne, the prime minister of France, expressed doubt on the Russian allegations. She told reporters, “There is an investigation going on, and I put no credit to what was said this morning.

More than half of Russia’s typical gas export volume, or 110 billion cubic meters, can be transported annually through the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines.

Pipelines that span 1,224 kilometers (760 miles) from Russia to Germany have sections that are submerged between 80 and 110 meters deep (262-361 feet).

