Russia to fix Crimean bridge by July 2020

  • The Russian government has declared that it intends to finish repairing the Crimea bridge by the 1st of July in the year 2023.
  • Russia has laid the blame for the incident, which was purportedly carried out using a bomb placed inside of a vehicle, on the security forces of Ukraine.

The Russian government has declared that it intends to finish repairing the Crimea bridge by the 1st of July in the year 2023, according to a decree that was published on the government’s homepage.

An explosion that occurred over the weekend caused significant damage to the road and rail bridge. Russia has laid the blame for the incident, which was purportedly carried out using a bomb placed inside of a vehicle, on the security forces of Ukraine.

The Nizhneangarsktransstroy Company has been appointed as the only contractor for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Crimean bridge, according to the order that was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The decree also notes that this appointment was made.

“the deadline for concluding state contracts for the fulfillment of work specified [is] July 1, 2023,” read the regulation.

