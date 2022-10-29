Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap releases over 100 prisoners

Russia and Ukraine exchange 102 prisoners of war on Saturday.

52 Ukrainian detainees were allowed to return home as part of the exchange.

50 Russian soldiers were returned from territory controlled by Kyiv, who were “in mortal danger in captivity”.

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 102 prisoners of war on Saturday. The transfer took place between the two countries. Both Moscow and Kyiv have announced.

According to a tweet posted by the head of the office of the Ukrainian President, Andriy Yermak, a total of 52 Ukrainian detainees were allowed to return home as part of the exchange.

According to Yermak, among those who were let free were officers, medics, and sergeants. Among those set free were also service men from the country’s National Guard, Navy, and Armed Forces.

Held another POWs swap. We got 52 our people out of the Russian captivity.

Fifty Russian soldiers were returned from the “territory controlled by Kyiv, who were in mortal danger in captivity,” the Russian defense ministry said in a statement.

“The released servicemen will be delivered to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation by aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces,” the statement added.

