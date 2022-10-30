Russia-Ukraine war: Russia suspends a grain transaction

Zelensky referred to Russian action against the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea as “quite foreseeable.”

Russia will no longer take part in an agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain.

It follows after an alleged drone attack.

Russia has said that it will no longer take part in the international agreement, which permits Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports.

After the alleged “massive” drone attack on the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea, Russia accused Ukraine of carrying it out.

The strike was not acknowledged by Ukraine, and President Volodymyr Zelensky referred to the Russian action as “quite foreseeable.”

Russia also charged British troops with taking part in the assault on Saturday without offering any supporting documentation.

Additionally, it claimed that the UK destroyed gas pipes last month.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) responded by claiming that Russia was “peddling false accusations of an epic scale.”

Drones deployed in the attack on Saturday, according to the Russian defense ministry, targeted ships involved in the grain exchange. One vessel, according to the report, experienced minimal damage.

The Russian side is unable to guarantee the safety of civilian dry cargo ships taking part in the “Black Sea Initiative” and suspends its execution as of today for an extended period, according to a statement released by the Russian foreign ministry hours later.

The move, according to the statement, was “related to operations by the Ukrainian military forces, which were led by British specialists,” and these actions “were intended… against Russian ships that ensured the running of the abovementioned humanitarian corridor.”

Moscow stated that just a minesweeper had been damaged, while 16 aerial and marine drones had been destroyed.

Although some claim that the flagship frigate was also hit, it is unclear at this time whether that is the truth. This fight now includes assertions and denials.

Russia’s decision, according to President Zelensky, was made in September “when it prevented the movement of ships carrying our food produce,” not today.

He continued, “Why is it that a small group of people in the Kremlin can decide whether there will be food on the tables of people in Bangladesh or Egypt?”

Mr. Zelensky claimed that both the UN and the twenty biggest economies needed to take a decisive international stand.

According to the White House, Russia is “weaponizing food.”

The UN, which mediated the agreement with Turkey, was in contact with Moscow, according to a UN spokeswoman.

It went on to say that it was “essential that all parties refrain from any action that would threaten the Black Sea Grain Initiative,” which it described as a crucial humanitarian initiative aimed at enhancing access to food for millions of people worldwide.

The accord made it possible for Ukraine to resume grain exports to the Black Sea, which had been halted after Russia invaded the nation.

The UN secretary general personally negotiated it, and it was hailed as a significant diplomatic triumph that lessened a severe world food crisis.

But Russia has protested that the arrangement may not be renewed because its own exports are still being hampered.

In recent days, Kiev has charged Moscow with purposefully slowing down ship traffic, resulting in a line-up of more than 170 boats.

The drone attack on Saturday occurs as Ukrainian forces successfully recapture area that Russian forces have held since beginning their invasion on February 24.

In retaliation, Russia has launched widespread assaults against Ukrainian infrastructure, particularly the nation’s electricity grid.

For Russian President Vladimir Putin, the 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine is very symbolic.

The peninsula, where the Russian army has established a sizable presence, has been the target of many attacks in recent weeks.

The major city in the area and the base for Russia’s Black Sea fleet is Sevastopol.

The city’s newly-installed Russian governor, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said that Russia’s navy had thwarted the most significant attack on the city since February.

He claimed that no civilian infrastructure had been harmed and that all unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had been shot down.

Although senior officials frequently applaud events in Crimea, the Ukrainian government rarely responds to assertions made there by Russian authorities.

Ukraine has pledged to retake all areas that are now occupied by Russia, including Crimea, which served as a crucial staging area for President Putin’s army during the invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian defense ministry also claimed that British navy experts had assisted Ukrainian forces in preparing for the attack on Saturday morning without offering any proof.

The same unit was also allegedly “engaged in plotting, organizing, and carrying out the terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on September 26, this year, to blow up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines,” according to the report.

The Russian Ministry of Defense is turning to epic-scale fabrications in order to distract from their terrible conduct of the unlawful invasion of Ukraine, the MoD responded.

This made-up narrative reveals more about internal conflicts in the Russian administration than it does about the west.

France likewise stated that it did not accept the Russian accusations.

Russia has allegedly been waging a disinformation campaign in recent days, according to US and Ukrainian authorities, by making unfounded assertions that Kyiv is getting ready to unleash a radioactive dirty bomb or even biological mosquitoes.

In April of this year, Ukrainian forces struck the Russian Black Sea Fleet, sinking its flagship cruiser, the Moskva. The 510-crew missile cruiser’s sinking was a significant symbolic and military defeat because it had led Russia’s naval assault on Ukraine.

An explosion took place earlier this month on the Crimean bridge, which served as a crucial symbol of Russia’s invasion of Crimea.

Russian investigators reported that three persons died in the explosion.

