Russian ambassador to the UN suggests his nation might pull out of an agreement that would allow grain exports from Ukraine over Black Sea.

Gennady Gatilov: “We will have to look at it in a different manner if we see nothing is happening on the Russian side of the pact”.

Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, told Reuters: “Excuse us, we will have to look at it in a different manner if we see nothing is happening on the Russian side of the pact — shipment of Russian grains and fertilizers.”

Gatilov responded, “There is a potential,” when asked if Russia would decide not to renew the agreement, according to Reuters on Thursday.

Although we have nothing against grain delivery, this agreement must be equal, just, and fairly carried out on both sides.

A significant agreement between Ukraine and Russia was mediated by the UN and Turkey in July, and it promised to open up Black Sea ports to allow the safe transit of grains and oilseeds.

Moscow, though, reduced its support for the project early last month. Russia announced that it was lowering the number of inspection teams it had stationed at a Turkish port where grain cargoes are inspected in a letter that CNN was able to obtain. The letter further stated that because there was currently no allowance made for luncheon, inspectors would be wrapping up their shifts sooner.

A deal that halted a five-month Russian embargo has allowed ships carrying grain from Ukrainian ports to travel a safe route through the Black Sea since July.

The agreement is scheduled to finish at the end of November.

Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, responded that it was “important for the globe” and that there were encouraging developments following a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday.

Dujarric stated, “We’re trying to acquire a little more detail, and we’ll be following up on that.

