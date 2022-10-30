Russian envoy claims US unfairly blames Russia for global food crisis

The US is wrongly accusing Russia of escalating the world food crisis, envoy Antonov says.

Russia declared on Saturday that it would halt its involvement in the grain export agreement with Ukraine.

Washington’s reaction to the ‘terrorist attack’ on the port of Sevastopol is ‘outrageous,’ he says.

Advertisement

The US is wrongly accusing Russia of escalating the world food crisis, according to a Russian envoy.

“The situation has escalated even further. But in the US, they do not intend to acknowledge this. Again, everything is reduced to false accusations that our country is exacerbating the global food problem,” Antonov said in a statement published on Facebook.

“It is unfair to condemn Russia in suspending the implementation of the deal. This happened because of the reckless actions by the Ukrainian authorities,” said Antonov.

In response to drone assaults on the Crimean city of Sevastopol, Russia declared on Saturday that it would halt its involvement in the grain export agreement with Ukraine that had been mediated by the UN.

Antonov criticized the US for what he said was a lack of condemnation “of the reckless actions by the Kyiv regime” referring to the Sevastopol drone attack claims – an incident the Ukrainian side has not acknowledged.

“Washington’s reaction to the ‘terrorist attack’ on the port of Sevastopol is truly outrageous. We have not seen any signs of condemnation of the reckless actions by the Kyiv regime,” Antonov said in a statement published on Facebook.

Advertisement

Also Read Putin denies Russia’s role in looming global food crisis Ukraine is a major exporter of grain, particularly corn and wheat. Its...