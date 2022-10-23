Advertisement
date 2022-10-23
Russian fighter jet crashes in Siberian city

Articles
  • A Russian military plane crashed into a residential area in southern Siberia, killing both pilots.
  • The Sukhoi Su-30 fighter plane landed on a two-story house in Irkutsk.
  • It was the second such incident in six days; no one was reported injured.
According to local authorities, a Russian military plane crashed into a residential area in southern Siberia.

The Sukhoi Su-30 fighter plane landed on a two-story house in Irkutsk, according to regional governor Igor Kobzev’s Telegram post.

The governor stated that he was on the scene and that both pilots had been killed, but that no residents had been injured.

The jet was on a test flight when it crashed, according to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Footage on social media appeared to show several buildings on fire.

It was the second such incident in six days.

A Sukhoi Su-34 military jet crashed into an apartment building in the southern city of Yeysk, near Ukraine, last Monday, killing at least 15 people.

