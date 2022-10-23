Russian military jet crashes into Siberian residential building, kills 2 pilots

A Russian fighter jet crashed on a residential building in Irkutsk, killing both pilots.

The crash of the Su-30 aircraft resulted in a massive fire that spread across an area that was more than 200 square metres in size.

An official inquiry is currently being conducted.

Two Pilots died as a Fighter jet of the Russian military crashed on a residential Building in the Siberian city Of Irjutsk, confirms locals on Sunday.

“Both pilots were killed. None of the local residents were hurt,” Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev wrote on Telegram.

According to the findings of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the crash of the Su-30 aircraft, which took place during a test flight, resulted in a massive fire that spread across an area that was more than 200 square metres in size.

The fire was extinguished and emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene to search for any possible victims. An official inquiry is currently being conducted.

According to a statement released by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, “Investigators and forensic specialists from the territorial investigative body and the Eastern Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation are working at the scene of the incident.”

Another catastrophic accident for Russia’s armed forces: This is the second incident of its kind to occur in the preceding week and a half.

On Monday, a Russian SU-34 fighter jet was training when it collided with a residential building in the city of Yeysk, located in the country’s western region. The accident resulted in the deaths of at least 14 people.

According to reports from a state-run news agency called RIA Novosti, which cited the Russian Defense Ministry as their source, the plane went down because one of the engines caught fire.

