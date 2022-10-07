Russian missiles kill 11 in Zaporizhzhia, rescue attempts continue

Rescue operations are underway in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

The city was hit by Russian missile attacks on October 6.

Ukrainian forces have full control of the city, but 75% of the region is still under Russian control.

Ukrainian authorities said 11 people were killed by Russian missile attacks on Thursday, and rescue operations are currently underway in the city of Zaporizhzhia, which is located in the country’s southern region.

In a post on Telegram, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine stated that emergency and rescue activities were now taking place at the site of residential buildings that had been damaged as a result of missile attacks on October 6.

According to the statement, the bodies of the eleven victims who were killed in the attacks were recovered from two residential structures after the attacks. Twenty-one individuals were saved from the two apartment buildings, and thirteen of them were taken to the hospital.

The dead toll from the incident was brought up to date in the post. Previous reports from officials stated that there had been seven fatalities as a result of the incident.

A little bit of history: A series of deadly missile attacks were carried out by Moscow early on Thursday morning against the city of Zaporizhzhia. These attacks came just a few hours after the Kremlin signed a decree to formally take a large nuclear power plant in the surrounding area.

The city of Zaporizhzhia is located in close proximity to the battle lines now being fought. Even though Ukrainian forces have full control of the city, around 75% of the broader Zaporizhzhia region is still controlled by Russian troops.

This region is one of four portions of Ukrainian territory that Russia is asserting it has the right to annex in defiance of international law.

