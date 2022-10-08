Russian officials suggest that the explosion on the Kerch road and rail crossing between Russia and annexed Crimea was caused by a truck blowing up.

Ukraine has not acknowledged that its armed forces were responsible for the explosion.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the reaction of the Kyiv regime.

Advertisement

According to Russian officials, a truck blowing up on the road bridge at the Kerch road and rail crossing between Russia and the annexation of Crimea is thought to be what caused the explosion.

Svetlana Petrenko, the spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative committee, said the committee “a criminal investigation into the events at the Crimean Bridge has begun. The westbound lanes of the Crimean Bridge were the scene of a truck explosion this morning, which, according to early information, caused seven gasoline tanks of a train headed toward the Crimean Peninsula to catch fire.”

Two of the bridge’s car lanes partially collapsed as a result.

CNN is unable to independently confirm the Russian account of the explosion. The explosion was caused by Ukrainian forces, although this has not been confirmed.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, criticized Ukrainian officials’ positive reaction to the explosion, saying: “The reaction of the Kyiv administration to the loss of civilian infrastructure testifies to its terrorist nature.”

Also Read Explosion damages the Kerch bridge that connects Russia to Crimea A truck explosion partially destroyed the main bridge connecting the Crimean peninsula...