Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Russian officials: A road vehicle “blew up” on the Kerch bridge

Russian officials: A road vehicle “blew up” on the Kerch bridge

Articles
Advertisement
Russian officials: A road vehicle “blew up” on the Kerch bridge

Russian officials: A road vehicle “blew up” on the Kerch bridge

Advertisement
  • Russian officials suggest that the explosion on the Kerch road and rail crossing between Russia and annexed Crimea was caused by a truck blowing up.
  • Ukraine has not acknowledged that its armed forces were responsible for the explosion.
  • Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the reaction of the Kyiv regime.
Advertisement

According to Russian officials, a truck blowing up on the road bridge at the Kerch road and rail crossing between Russia and the annexation of Crimea is thought to be what caused the explosion.

Svetlana Petrenko, the spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative committee, said the committee “a criminal investigation into the events at the Crimean Bridge has begun. The westbound lanes of the Crimean Bridge were the scene of a truck explosion this morning, which, according to early information, caused seven gasoline tanks of a train headed toward the Crimean Peninsula to catch fire.”

Two of the bridge’s car lanes partially collapsed as a result.

CNN is unable to independently confirm the Russian account of the explosion. The explosion was caused by Ukrainian forces, although this has not been confirmed.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, criticized Ukrainian officials’ positive reaction to the explosion, saying: “The reaction of the Kyiv administration to the loss of civilian infrastructure testifies to its terrorist nature.”

Also Read

Explosion damages the Kerch bridge that connects Russia to Crimea
Explosion damages the Kerch bridge that connects Russia to Crimea

A truck explosion partially destroyed the main bridge connecting the Crimean peninsula...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story