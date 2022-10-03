Russians face a dilemma after ceding a crucial Ukrainian city

Moscow’s troops withdrew from the crucial eastern city of Lyman.

Kiev declared that it was in complete control of the area.

There were concerns regarding Russia’s sputtering military effort in Ukraine.

As Moscow’s troops withdrew from the crucial eastern city of Lyman, Kiev declared that it was in complete control of the area. This raised more concerns about Russia’s sputtering military effort in Ukraine.

It is Kyiv’s biggest combat victory in weeks and puts more pressure on the Kremlin by serving as a potential staging area for stepped-up eastward assaults.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, declared on Sunday that his troops had taken control of Lyman after encircling it the day before.

“Lyman is entirely cleared as of 12:30 pm (09:30 GMT). In a video address, he added, “Thank you to our militaries, our warriors.

The Russian military remained silent on Lyman on Sunday after claiming the day before that it was pulling out of the area to go to “more advantageous positions.”

‘A conundrum’

Russian forces have utilized Lyman for months as a vital logistics and rail center in the Donetsk region to move military hardware, troops, and other essential supplies. The loss of the city, which Ukraine reclaimed by encircling Russian troops, is a serious setback to Russian forces.

According to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, “without those channels, it will be more difficult so it provides a type of conundrum for the Russians.”

Lyman is located in the Donetsk area close to the Luhansk region’s border. Two of the four districts that Russia annexed on Friday are Donetsk and Luhansk, the results of which were contested by Ukraine and the West.

The fall of Lyman, according to the US-based Institute for the Study of War, revealed that Russia was “deprioritizing defending Luhansk” in order to cling onto occupied territory in southern Ukraine.

It added that despite the recent loss of the Kharkiv-Izyum front and even as the Russian defenses near Lyman disintegrated, Russian forces continued to bolster Russian positions in the Kherson and Zaporizhia oblasts.

