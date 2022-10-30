Russia’s grain agreement suspension “deliberately ensures hunger”

Advertisement
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, during his nighttime speech on Saturday, referred to Russia’s decision to cease its participation in the grain export arrangement with Ukraine as “deliberate” and “a rather predictable statement”.

“This is not the decision they made today,” Zelensky said. “Russia began deliberately exacerbating the food crisis back in September, when it blocked the movement of ships with our food.”

This is similar to accusations he has made in the past regarding Russian meddling with the program before Moscow officially withdrew from participation

“How can Russia be among the others in the G20 if it is deliberately working to ensure starvation on several continents? This is nonsense. Russia has no place in the ‘twenty,’” Zelensky added.

In response to Russia’s withdrawal from the grain deal, Zelensky demanded “a strong international reaction” from the international community, specifically from the United Nations and the G20.

Also Read

Russian envoy claims US unfairly blames Russia for global food crisis
Russian envoy claims US unfairly blames Russia for global food crisis

The US is wrongly accusing Russia of escalating the world food crisis,...

