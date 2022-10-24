Russia’s spy chief blames West for nuclear tensions in Ukraine

The level of nuclear saber-rattling over Ukraine by senior Russian officials, including President Putin, has alarmed Western leaders.

I requested a response from Sergei Naryshkin, head of the SVR Foreign Intelligence Service, one of Russia’s most influential officials.

Despite the fact that there has been a lot of Russian nuclear bluster, he denied it.

"Will you state categorically that Russia will not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine or engage in other provocative actions, such as exploding a dirty bomb, or blowing up a dam?" I asked Mr. Naryshkin. Russia's spy chief didn't answer the question directly. "We are, of course, very concerned about Western rhetoric about the possibility of using nuclear weapons," Sergei Naryshkin responded. "Yesterday Russia's defense minister talked by phone with his colleagues from Turkey, the US and France. He told them about the possible plans of the Ukrainian leadership to use a so-called 'dirty nuclear bomb'," Mr Naryshkin continued. "But there is no evidence to back up that claim," I pointed out. On Sunday the UK, US and French governments issued a joint statement on the Russian government's claims. They rejected what they called "Russia's transparently false allegations" against Kyiv, adding: "The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation. We further reject any pretext for escalation by Russia.

At the Russian Army Museum's inauguration of an exhibition, Sergei Naryshkin and I were conversing. An exhibition that takes you back to a time when the world was on the verge of nuclear Armageddon is a disturbing experience. Also Read Swedes accuse Russian spy plane of violating airspace A Russian reconnaissance plane briefly violated Sweden's airspace on Friday, Swedish defense... It is the Cuban Missile Crisis' 60th anniversary. A massive image of US President John F. Kennedy and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev is shown on the wall. Images of the Soviet missiles that Moscow sent to Cuba after being ordered to do so by the Kennedy White House are available. What are the lessons of the Cuban Missile Crisis in the view of Vladimir Putin's Russia? "The lesson of the Cuban Missile crisis is that political leaders must find the inner strength to reach compromises to resolve global problems," Sergei Naryshkin told me. True, Kennedy and Khrushchev reached an agreement to end a possibly fatal situation. Kennedy pledged to remove American missiles from Turkey after Khrushchev promised to remove nuclear missiles from Cuba. But six decades later, Vladimir Putin, the leader of Russia, shows no evidence of being willing to make concessions. Concern over a potential nuclear conflict is present once more. Despite this, the conflict in Ukraine is very dissimilar than the Cuban Missile Crisis. The Kremlin leader invaded a neighboring, sovereign state back in February, starting an eight-month war. President Putin still appears committed to achieving some sort of victory, both over Ukraine and against the West, despite significant setbacks on the battlefield. Also Read Ukraine war: Zelensky criticizes Russia's 'grimy bomb' claims Ukraine has censured unconfirmed cases by Russia that Kyiv could utilize a...

