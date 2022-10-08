Serial Killer Peter Tobin dies in prison from illness

Advertisement
  • Peter Tobin was serving a life sentence for raping, killing, and hiding the body of 23-year-old Angelika Kluk under the floor of a church.
  • He was also serving life sentences for killing Vicky Hamilton, 15, and Dinah McNicol, 18, in the same year, 1991.

Peter Tobin died in prison after getting sick. He was serving three life sentences for killing people.

On Wednesday, he was taken from HMP Edinburgh to a hospital, which sources said was the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he later died.

He was serving a life sentence for raping, killing, and hiding the body of 23-year-old Polish student Angelika Kluk under the floor of a church in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2006.

The killer, who was 76 years old, was also serving life sentences for killing Vicky Hamilton, 15, of Redding, near Falkirk, and Dinah McNicol, 18, in the same year, 1991.

After 17 years, their bodies were found in the garden of his old home in Margate, Kent.

Dinah didn’t make it home from a music festival in Liphook, Hampshire, where she had been hitchhiking. Vicky went missing from a bus stop in Bathgate, West Lothian, and Angelika went missing while she was cleaning a church in Anderston, Glasgow.

People said that the murderer, rapist, and child molester was in “total denial” about his crimes and never admitted to killing anyone.

In January, it was found out that Tobin had been moved from HMP Edinburgh to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh because he was sick.

In February 2016, he was reportedly found unconscious in his cell and taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary.

