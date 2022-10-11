Serial podcast case Adnan Syed’s charges dismissed

Adnan Syed spent 23 years in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee.

His conviction was overturned last month after a review of the case turned up two other possible suspects.

Since his conviction, Syed has said that he is innocent and has tried to overturn the court’s decision several times.

US prosecutors have dropped all charges against a man from Baltimore whose case was brought to the attention of people all over the world by the popular true-crime podcast Serial.

But his conviction was overturned last month, and all charges against him were dropped on Tuesday.

His lawyer, Erica Suter, said in a statement, “Finally, Adnan Syed can live as a free man.”

“Adnan is innocent and served 23 years in prison for a crime he didn’t do,” she said.

At 13:00 local time, the state attorney will talk to the press and give more information (17:00 GMT).

The 41-year-conviction old’s was thrown out last month after a year-long review of the case turned up two other possible suspects.

The prosecutors then had 30 days to decide if they wanted to try Syed again or drop the charges.

In 1999, a jury found Syed guilty of killing his high school classmate and ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee with intent, kidnapping, robbing, and falsely imprisoning her.

Prosecutors said he was an angry ex-lover who killed Ms. Lee and hid her body with the help of a friend in Baltimore’s Leakin Park. They used information about where cell phones were located that has since been shown to be wrong.

His story and the case were told in the popular true crime podcast Serial, which made people wonder if he was really guilty. More than 340 million people have downloaded episodes of the show.

Over the past year, the office of the state’s attorney in Baltimore has looked into the case and decided that Syed should get a new trial.

They said they didn’t have “confidence in the integrity of the conviction” and named two new suspects who had been known to police since the murder.

Then, on September 20, “in the interest of fairness and justice,” Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn threw out the conviction.

