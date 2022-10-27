Sharyar Ali gets 13 years for murder

The prosecution has indicated that they will explore filing an appeal against the sentence.

Sharyar Ali, 34, was found guilty of murdering 11-month-old Hunter McGleenon.

Medical examination indicated that Hunter suffered 19 separate head and neck injuries.

In Keady, in the month of November 2019, a man was sentenced to at least 13 years in jail after being found guilty of the murder of the 11-month-old kid of his girlfriend.

Sharyar Ali, who was 34 years old and lived at Westenra Terrace in Monaghan town, was found guilty of murdering baby Hunter McGleenon when he was responsible for caring for the child.

The findings of the medical examination indicated that Hunter suffered 19 separate head and neck injuries.

The prosecution has indicated that they will explore filing an appeal against the sentence on the grounds that it was “unreasonably mild.”

The court was told that on the evening of the murder, Hunter’s mother, Nicole, had gone to the house of her grandmother, who was passing away.

Aunt Coleen McGleenon, speaking on behalf of the family, referred to Hunter as a “shining light” as she spoke about him.

She said: “My sister’s entire world fell apart.

Advertisement "Nicole didn't want to live because she just wanted to be with her son."

She added: "I don't think there's any such thing as justice when it comes to losing someone you love to murder because nothing given is ever going to feel justified." The baby was in Ali's care while she drove her to a number of mobile phone stores and casinos in Louth and Monaghan, frequently leaving Hunter in the vehicle. Using CCTV footage, police was able to document Ali's movements before the murder. The footage showed Ali entering a casino in Castleblayney, where he is seen gambling and losing money for a period of two and a half hours. During this time, Hunter is left alone in a car outside. Also Read Woman kills and decapitated friend Jemma Mitchell, 38, murdered Mee Kuen Chong, 67, at her north-west London... Ali was shown on further CCTV footage going back to the vehicle. "Hunter's young life is stolen later that night, after returning to the house in Keady," Det Insp. Mark Gibson said following the sentencing. Hunter wasn't breathing, according to Ali, who showed up at Nicole's grandmother's house the following morning. Later that morning, Craigavon Area Hospital verified his death. Ali, a Pakistani native, was scheduled to go on trial in April but instead entered a guilty plea after the selection of a jury. Hunter had fallen from a sofa while getting his diaper changed, according to his account for the death. This version of events was dismissed by the judge at Newry Crown Court. "Your conduct with his care was extremely reckless. You went about your business with mobile phones and went to casinos. You left Hunter in the car," the judge said. Medical evidence confirmed bruising to several parts of Hunter's body and significant internal injuries caused by trauma. "They were not caused by Hunter falling off a settee. Death was caused by trauma to the head. You have still not offered a credible explanation for the injuries," the judge added. "You had a responsibility for Hunter that day. His mother had a difficulty and you agreed to look after him. "There may have been a sofa incident, I don't know. But it's clear that at some stage you lost control. The Pubic Prosecution Service (PPS) said it was considering appealing against the sentence for being too lenient. In a statement, it said that while sentencing was a matter for judges, the director of public prosecutions can refer cases to the Court of Appeal on "the grounds that they may be unduly lenient". "An unduly lenient sentence is one that falls outside the range of sentences that a judge, taking into consideration all relevant factors and having regard to sentencing guidance, could reasonably consider appropriate. "We are considering whether there are is a legal ground to refer the sentence in this case to the Court of Appeal for consideration."