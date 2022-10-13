Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Slovakia: Two people are killed in a shooting outside an LGBT nightclub
Slovakia: Two people are killed in a shooting outside an LGBT nightclub

Slovakia: Two people are killed in a shooting outside an LGBT nightclub

Articles
Advertisement
Slovakia: Two people are killed in a shooting outside an LGBT nightclub

Two people are killed in a shooting

Advertisement
  • In the incident on Wednesday night near the Teplaren bar, close to the city center, a third person was hurt.
  • According to authorities, the alleged shooter was discovered dead on Thursday morning.
  • The third victim, who is recovering in a hospital, is thought to be a bar employee.
Advertisement

 In the capital of Slovakia, Bratislava, a shooting outside an LGBT venue has claimed the lives of two persons.

In the incident on Wednesday night near the Teplaren bar, close to the city center, a third person was hurt.

According to authorities, the alleged shooter was discovered dead on Thursday morning.

His motivation has not been made public. But according to local media, he had posted on social media that he had opinions towards Jews and LGBT people.

The young man’s parentage as the son of a former candidate for a far-right political party was also revealed in Slovak media.

The incident was condemned by Prime Minister, Eduard Heger, who also criticized all forms of extremism. President Zuzana Caputova meanwhile urged the nation’s politicians to refrain from inciting hatred.

Advertisement

The alleged hate crime triggered new demands to abolish homophobia in Slovakia, an area of the EU that is generally conservative and does not allow same-sex marriage.

The shooting, which occurred on Wednesday soon after 19:00 local time (18:00 BST), prompted a police search.

After finding the body of their main suspect, officers informed the public on Thursday morning that there was no danger of a second shooting from the same shooter.

LGBT organizations in Slovakia voiced their dismay at the unusual gun attack.

A brief social media update from the event’s location itself stated, “The sorrow is overwhelming.” The third victim, who is recovering in a hospital, is thought to be a bar employee.

Also Read

India stopped making cough syrup following the Gambia kids deaths
India stopped making cough syrup following the Gambia kids deaths

Cough syrup manufacture has been halted by Indian health officials after being...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Donald Trump ordered to pay $1 million in the Hillary Clinton lawsuit
Donald Trump ordered to pay $1 million in the Hillary Clinton lawsuit
Peru protests: President calls for dialogue after more than 30 injured
Peru protests: President calls for dialogue after more than 30 injured
Massive fire breaks out in one of Seoul's last slums, 500 people evacuated
Massive fire breaks out in one of Seoul's last slums, 500 people evacuated
Winter temperatures in Afghanistan cause at least 78 deaths
Winter temperatures in Afghanistan cause at least 78 deaths
Netflix soars to 230 million subscribers, co-founder steps down
Netflix soars to 230 million subscribers, co-founder steps down
Australian rangers find invasive 'monster' 2.7 kg cane toad
Australian rangers find invasive 'monster' 2.7 kg cane toad
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story