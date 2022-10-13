Slovakia: Two people are killed in a shooting outside an LGBT nightclub

Two people are killed in a shooting

In the incident on Wednesday night near the Teplaren bar, close to the city center, a third person was hurt.

According to authorities, the alleged shooter was discovered dead on Thursday morning.

The third victim, who is recovering in a hospital, is thought to be a bar employee.

In the capital of Slovakia, Bratislava, a shooting outside an LGBT venue has claimed the lives of two persons.

His motivation has not been made public. But according to local media, he had posted on social media that he had opinions towards Jews and LGBT people.

The young man’s parentage as the son of a former candidate for a far-right political party was also revealed in Slovak media.

The incident was condemned by Prime Minister, Eduard Heger, who also criticized all forms of extremism. President Zuzana Caputova meanwhile urged the nation’s politicians to refrain from inciting hatred.

The alleged hate crime triggered new demands to abolish homophobia in Slovakia, an area of the EU that is generally conservative and does not allow same-sex marriage.

The shooting, which occurred on Wednesday soon after 19:00 local time (18:00 BST), prompted a police search.

After finding the body of their main suspect, officers informed the public on Thursday morning that there was no danger of a second shooting from the same shooter.

LGBT organizations in Slovakia voiced their dismay at the unusual gun attack.

A brief social media update from the event’s location itself stated, “The sorrow is overwhelming.” The third victim, who is recovering in a hospital, is thought to be a bar employee.

