Somali government: Al-Shabab co-founder was killed

In an operation involving foreign allies, the Somalian government claims to have killed Abdullahi Nadir, one of the co-founders of the militant group al-Shabab.

The operation that resulted in Nadir’s death, according to a statement from the nation’s communications minister, took place on Saturday. According to the report, he served as al-chief Shabab’s prosecutor and was next in line to succeed the ailing Ahmed Diriye as organization head.

The statement read, “His death is a thorn removed from the Somali country.” The government expresses gratitude to the Somali people and their foreign allies whose collaboration made it possible to assassinate this commander, a foe of the Somali nation.

In recent weeks, Somali security forces have bragged about victories they’ve had against the al-Qaeda-affiliated organization while battling with neighborhood self-defense units. Al-Shabab has nevertheless persisted in carrying out deadly operations, including two last Friday that left at least 16 people dead.

The group has carried out tens of thousands of bombings since 2006 in an effort to topple Somalia’s central government and impose its interpretation of Islamic rule.

After three years in which his predecessor, obsessed with political infighting, took little action against al-Shabab, Somalia’s new president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, was chosen by parliament in May, he has pledged to go after the insurgents. Muktar Robow, a former al-Shabab spokesman, was appointed by Mohamud to his new government in August.

US troops, drones, and an African Union peacekeeping force all assist Somalia’s military. Which overseas allies took part in the operation that resulted in Nadir’s death was not immediately evident.

