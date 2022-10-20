Starmer denounces pathetic Tory squabbles

Sir Keir Starmer says the “failures” of the last 12 years are finally coming to the surface.

The “pathetic Tory squabbles” must not go on, he told the TUC Congress in Manchester.

The Labour leader lashed out at the tumult in Liz Truss’ administration and demanded a “general election today.”

Advertisement

Sir Keir Starmer said this morning at the TUC Congress that the “pathetic Tory squabbles” must not go on.

The “failures” of the last 12 years are finally coming to the surface, he claimed, and Britain can never again take the Conservatives’ claims to be a “party of aspiration or sound money” seriously.

The day after chaos followed the resignation of Home Secretary Suella Braverman, Sir Keir, who many analysts feel is destined to become prime minister, was speaking.

Following the ensuing commotion in Parliament, Tory MPs are now publicly demanding for the PM to go.

However, many worries that another Conservative leader would be unable to govern the nation without a mandate from the people; if Truss is driven out, Sir Keir will definitely demand a new election.

In response to the rising expense of living, Sir Keir stated that his sister, a caregiver, had a difficult time making ends meet each week.

Advertisement

He claimed that the Tories had destroyed both home and governmental budgets, adding that “Britain deserves better” and “Britain cannot afford the turmoil of the Conservatives any longer.” He then urged a general election.

“Britain can never again take them seriously when they profess to be a party of aspiration or sound money,” he told TUC members gathered in Brighton.

Even by their standards, last night in Parliament was a new low in chaos.

The failures of the last 12 years have all culminated at this point. Crime victims who are unable to receive justice People dying as a result of delayed ambulance arrival Millions are going without heat or food.

And none of it will persuade the Tories that our nation should come first. They lack the fundamental patriotic need to protect the British people from their own pitiful disputes.

The political decision the nation must make, according to Sir Keir Starmer, “is now as clear as it gets.”

Advertisement

With everything going on, he admitted that he was a little anxious to switch off his phone for 30 or 45 minutes when he opened his speech.

By the time we switch it back on, “We truly don’t know what will have happened,”

A senior Conservative MP who chairs the Defence Select Committee denied calls for a general election, which many polls indicate would result in the Conservative Party’s demise.

Liz Truss needs to “commit immediately to honestly addressing this question of her leadership,” according to Tobias Elwood of Bournemouth East.

Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham responded to the speech by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer by stating that Labour needs to show the British people what they can vote for rather than just the “horror story” they should vote against.

Also Read Tory MPs furious at Boris for foregoing Red Wall negotiations in favor of a second trip to Kyiv Boris Johnson is accused by Tory MPs of ignoring the North for...