Steelers game spectator died after falling from an escalator

Articles
  • A spectator at Sunday’s game dies following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium.
  • The incident occurred after New York’s 24-20 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
  • The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition but died shortly thereafter.
A spectator died after falling on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium during Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets.

According to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety, police and emergency personnel were called after a male spectator collapsed around 4:45 p.m., shortly after New York’s 24-20 victory over the Steelers.

Paramedics treated the victim on the scene before transporting him to the hospital in critical condition. He died not long after that.

The identity of the man has not been revealed.

“We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today,” the Steelers said in a statement. “We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”

