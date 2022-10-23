Stratford stabbing woman dies, another hurt

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a stabbing in east London.

Police are conducting “urgent inquiries” to identify a man who “was believed to be known to both women”.

Woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was injured, after a stabbing incident at a residential property in east London.

Officers were dispatched to Windmill Lane in Stratford, Newham, at approximately 3:35 British Standard Time, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The police said that they discovered two women at the property who had “stab injuries,” and one of the women, who was in her fifties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second woman, who was in her 30s at the time, was transported to a hospital, where it was determined that her condition was not considered to be life-threatening.

The police department stated that they were conducting “urgent inquiries” to identify a man who “was believed to be known to both women.”

Ch. Insp. Lisa Parker expressed her feelings by saying, “Both of these women, along with their friends and family, are in my thoughts and my sympathies.”

"Local officers will be patrolling the area, and I urge anyone with information or concerns to speak with those officers. They are there to protect and support you."

