Student at Newcastle, died after mixing drugs and alcohol together

Jeni Larmour died on October 3, 2020, after her first night at Newcastle University.

A toxicology report showed that her blood alcohol level was 197mg per 100ml.

This is about two-and-a-half times the legal limit for driving, and shows that she was “at least moderately drunk”.

A student who died just hours after getting to college had mixed alcohol and ketamine, An official inquiry.

Jeni Larmour, who was 18, died on October 3, 2020, after her first night at Newcastle University, where she was supposed to study urban planning and architecture.

At 5:30, emergency workers went to her student housing and found her dead.

Miss Larmour used to be the deputy head girl at the Royal School Armagh. She is from Newtonhamilton, which is in the county of Armagh.

Dr. Nigel Cooper, a pathologist, said at the Newcastle Coroner’s Court hearing, “She had moved to Newcastle from Northern Ireland the day before. She had been with other people in her apartment the night before she died. Alcohol had been drunk, and there were signs that other drugs may have been used as well.”

Dr. Cooper said that tests showed she had 1.3 mg of ketamine per litre of blood, which is below the level that would normally be considered fatal.

But he also said that both of them together were likely to have severely slowed down her nervous system, and he wrote down “the effects of alcohol and ketamine” as the cause of death.

Dr. Cooper said he couldn’t say for sure when Miss Larmour died, but he did say that ketamine, a drug used in medicine as an anaesthetic, could kill “pretty quickly.”

