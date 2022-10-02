Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Success of Uktraine is not limited to liberation of Lyman: Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Success of Uktraine is not limited to liberation of Lyman: Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Success of Uktraine is not limited to liberation of Lyman: Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Articles
Advertisement
Success of Uktraine is not limited to liberation of Lyman: Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Advertisement

Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that the success of the nation’s forces extends beyond the liberation of Lyman.

“The story of the liberation of Lyman in the Donetsk region has now become the most popular in the media,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly address. “But the successes of our soldiers are not limited to Lyman,” he added without providing any details.

Also Read

Volodymyr Zelenskiy appoints new spy chief after Russian infiltration
Volodymyr Zelenskiy appoints new spy chief after Russian infiltration

Vasyl Maliuk, a former SBU first deputy chief, has been named acting...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
United State flights starts resuming after FAA issue
United State flights starts resuming after FAA issue
Israel introduces discriminatory legislation against Palestinians
Israel introduces discriminatory legislation against Palestinians
Turkey doctors' chief convicted over call for weapons inquiry
Turkey doctors' chief convicted over call for weapons inquiry
We should know cause of glitch within hours, says Joe Biden
We should know cause of glitch within hours, says Joe Biden
Flight tracker says almost 4,600 flights delayed
Flight tracker says almost 4,600 flights delayed
Peru’s top prosecutor’s office launches an inquiry
Peru’s top prosecutor’s office launches an inquiry
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story