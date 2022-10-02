Success of Uktraine is not limited to liberation of Lyman: Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that the success of the nation’s forces extends beyond the liberation of Lyman.

“The story of the liberation of Lyman in the Donetsk region has now become the most popular in the media,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly address. “But the successes of our soldiers are not limited to Lyman,” he added without providing any details.

Also Read Volodymyr Zelenskiy appoints new spy chief after Russian infiltration Vasyl Maliuk, a former SBU first deputy chief, has been named acting...