Swiss government wants to pass bill that would fine burqa ban violators $1,000

As part of its efforts to implement a “burqa ban,” the Swiss government sent a draught law to parliament on Wednesday, seeking to fine people who violate a national ban on face coverings up to 1,000 Swiss francs ($1,005).

After being launched by the same group that organised a 2009 ban on new minarets, the far-right proposal to ban facial coverings in public won a narrow victory in a binding referendum last year.

Despite the fact that the cabinet proposal to levy fines does not directly mention Islam and is also aimed at preventing violent street protesters from wearing masks, local politicians, media, and campaigners refer to the measure as the “burqa ban.” Following consultations, the cabinet diluted calls to incorporate it into the criminal code and fine offenders up to 10,000 francs.

“The ban on covering one’s face is intended to maintain public safety and order.” Punishment is not a priority,” the organisation stated in a statement.

The draught also included several exceptions to the law.

The government proposed lifting the ban on aircraft, diplomatic facilities, and places of worship. Health, safety, climatic conditions, and local customs coverages would remain in effect. Exemptions would be granted for artistic performances and advertising.

Masks deemed necessary for self-defense while exercising fundamental rights to expression and assembly would be permitted as long as authorities approved and public order was maintained.

Facial coverings, according to supporters of the ban, are a symbol of extreme, political Islam. Muslim organisations condemned the vote as discriminatory and threatened legal action.

France outlawed the wearing of full-face veils in public in 2011, and Denmark, Austria, the Netherlands, and Bulgaria have outlawed the wearing of face coverings in public.

Muslims make up about 5% of the Swiss population, with the majority having ancestors from Turkey, Bosnia, and Kosovo.

