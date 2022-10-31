Switzerland breaks the record for the longest passenger train

Advertisement
  • The 25km journey across the Alps was accomplished by the 100-coach, 1.9km long railway.
  • The attempt on the world record was made to commemorate the 175th anniversary of Swiss railways.
  • The route was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2008.
The longest passenger train in the world completed a journey with a new record for a Swiss railroad company.

The breathtaking 25km (15.5 miles) journey across the Alps was accomplished by the 100-coach, 1.9km (1.2 mile) long railway.

The attempt on the world record was made to commemorate the 175th anniversary of Swiss railways and to showcase the engineering prowess of Switzerland.

The route, which crosses 48 bridges, including the curving Landwasser Viaduct, and passes through 22 tunnels, some of which wind through mountains, was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2008.

The CEO of Rhaetian Railway, Dr. Renato Fasciati, stated: “We have a jubilee of 175 years of Swiss Railways, and this world record attempt should be one important event of this jubilee.”

However, the underlying cause was that we encountered some difficulties during the Corona Crisis (COVID-19 epidemic), which caused us to lose 30% of our revenue from train passengers. As a result, we looked for a suitable event to raise awareness of our lovely UNESCO World Heritage route.

Therefore, this endeavor to break the world record is a good excuse and a wonderful tool for us to show the world this amazing railway, he continued.

It took nearly an hour to complete the trip. To witness the train’s 25 sections travel across the Alps, rail fans lined the valley.

We have this railway line with a lot of viaducts and this spiral of tunnels, and the scenery is like the Indian summers with these golden trees in this lovely valley. The route runs directly into a rock face and a tunnel after a viaduct with a radius of 100 meters, which Fasciati described as spectacular.

“And so, using the glacier or the Bernina Express trains, we have people from all over the world just coming and viewing this wonderful line,” he said in conclusion.

Fasciati hopes that when visitors from other nations observe the beauty of the Swiss countryside during the record-breaking effort, they will be drawn to this area of the country as well.

