Syria: Rome’s “rare” mosaic was discovered in Rastan

A nearly intact Roman mosaic dating back 1,600 years have been found in central Syria.

The mosaic, which is 20 by 6 metres (65.5 x 20 feet), was discovered beneath a structure in Rastan, which was controlled by rebels throughout the civil war until 2018.

It is thought to be the most uncommon of its sort and depicts mythical scenes such as the Trojan and Amazon Wars.

Advertisement

A nearly intact Roman mosaic dating back 1,600 years have been found in central Syria.

The mosaic, which is 20 by 6 metres (65.5 x 20 feet), was discovered beneath a structure in Rastan, which was controlled by rebels throughout the civil war until 2018.

It is thought to be the most uncommon of its sort and depicts mythical scenes such as the Trojan and Amazon Wars.

After more than ten years of conflict, many of Syria’s archaeological treasures have suffered damage.

But the most significant archaeological find since the conflict’s inception in 2011, according to the most recent discovery.

According to Hamman Saad, a senior official of Syria’s General Directorate of Museums and Antiquities, “what we have in front of us is a discovery that is unusual on a global scale.”

Advertisement

The mosaic, he continued, was extremely detailed, showing Hercules slaying the Amazon queen Hippolyta as well as the Roman sea god Neptune and 40 of his girlfriends.

Until Syrian government forces took control of Rastan in 2018, it was a rebel stronghold and the scene of fierce fighting.

The Umayyad mosque in Damascus and the ancient city of Palmyra are two of the best-preserved artefacts from ancient civilizations found in Syria, which is regarded as a treasure trove for archaeologists.

But the civil conflict has caused significant destruction and looting. When the Islamic State organization seized control of Palmyra in 2015, the city was left in ruins.

The commotion has also fueled an illicit market for minor goods like statuettes and coins.

Also Read Slovakia: Two people are killed in a shooting outside an LGBT nightclub In the incident on Wednesday night near the Teplaren bar, close to...