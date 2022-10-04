Telstra hit by data breach just two weeks after attack on Optus

TLS.AX revealed a tiny data compromise on Tuesday.

Telstra says an intrusion of a third-party disclosed employee information dating back to 2017.

An internal email estimated that 30,000 current and former employees were affected.

Advertisement

Telstra Corp Ltd (TLS.AX), the largest telecommunications company in Australia, disclosed a tiny data compromise on Tuesday, two weeks after its main competitor Optus was devastated by a catastrophic hack.

Telstra, which has 18,8 million customer accounts, comparable to three-quarters of Australia’s population, stated that an intrusion of a third-party organization disclosed employee information dating back to 2017.

According to local media, an internal Telstra worker email estimated that 30,000 current and former employees were affected.

A firm spokeswoman claimed in a statement that the information obtained was “fundamental in nature,” consisting only of names and email addresses.

“We believe it’s been made available now in an attempt to profit from the Optus breach,” the official added, without elaboration.

Telstra did not elaborate on the number of impacted individuals or when the incident happened but stated that only current and past employees were affected.

Advertisement

Australia’s telecommunications, financial, and government sectors have been on high alert since Optus revealed on September 22 that a breach of its systems may have compromised the accounts of up to 10 million individuals. The leaked data includes residential addresses, driver’s licenses, and passport numbers.

The owner of Optus, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (STEL.SI), has stated that it is evaluating the possible cost of the attack, while law firms are considering class action lawsuits.

The Australian government, which believes a fundamental security flaw caused the breach, has continued to criticize Optus for portraying the attack as sophisticated and failing to notify impacted customers promptly.

Government Services Minister Bill Shorten told reporters on Tuesday, “Optus senior management are kidding themselves if they want a medal for the way that they’ve been communicating.”

“Not even a crocodile’s going to swallow that.”

A representative from Optus declined to comment on Shorten’s comments but stated that the firm was working as swiftly as possible to deliver accurate updates to affected customers.

Advertisement

Also Read Cyberattack on Australia affects 1.2 million Optus customers The Australian telecoms company Optus said on Monday that personal information and...