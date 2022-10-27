The Miss Universe Organization has been bought by a transgender rights activist.

The Miss Universe Organization was purchased for $20 million by a transgender rights activist and Thai media billionaire, according to her business, which will now organize the world beauty pageant.

Though she is the CEO of JKN Global Group PCL, a media distribution company with headquarters in Thailand, Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip is likely most recognised for her work on Thai adaptations of reality programs like “Project Runway.”

She has also fought to advocate for transgender rights in Thailand and spoken out about her experiences as a transgender woman.

In a news statement announcing the acquisition on Wednesday, JKN Global Group stated that it intended to expand the Miss Universe Organization into Asia while also introducing new skin care, cosmetics, lifestyle, nutritional supplement, and beverage goods.

According to Jakkaphong, the company was “very honored” to make the purchase.

“We strive to evolve the brand for the next generation as well as continue its legacy of giving a platform to enthusiastic people from varied origins, ethnicities, and traditions,” she said.

The CEO and president of the Miss Universe Organization expressed their excitement to “continue the evolution of the Miss Universe Organization with JKN” in a joint statement.

They claimed that “our revolutionary strategy keeps us at the forefront of our business.”

According to the JKN news release, Jakkaphong is now the first female owner of the Miss Universe Organization as a result of the purchase.

One of the most popular pageants in the world, the Miss Universe competition began in 1952.

Over the past ten years, it has had to deal with an increase in public demand for greater diversity, representation, and inclusivity, just like many other big pageants. After a Canadian participant took legal action after being informed that she would be disqualified because of her given sex at birth, it didn’t openly accept transgender contestants until 2012.

A beauty pageant’s premise, according to some detractors, is intrinsically wrong, but others claim that things have changed significantly in recent years.

Transgender beauty pageants have grown in popularity, most notably Miss International Queen, which was founded in 2004 and held this year in Thailand.

The Miss Transqueen India pageant, which was conducted for the first time in 2017, aims to promote gender fluidity and increase awareness of India’s transgender community. Some nations have also introduced their own versions.

In addition, all five of the year’s top pageants’ winners were people of color in 2019: Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss America, Miss USA, and Miss Teen USA.

This was a significant achievement given that black women weren’t permitted to compete in Miss America until the 1940s, and the first black contestant didn’t walk the stage until 30 years later.

