Thai mass shooting Suspect killed wife and stepson before suicide

The suspect in the mass shooting in Thailand was 34 years old and had slain his wife as well as his stepson.

Mass shootings in Thailand are extremely uncommon however, in 2020, a soldier killed 29 people in a shooting spree that began at a military facility.

The suspect in the mass shooting in Thailand was 34 years old and had slain his wife as well as his stepson, who was two years old, before taking his own life, According to the investigation.

Advertisement

It is not apparent whether or not the perpetrator of the shooting and his family are counted among the dead at this time.

According to the head of the local police department, his stepson, who is only two years old and was enrolled at the institution that he attacked on Thursday, was not present while the attack was being carried out.

“When [the gunman] went to look for his son, who was only two years old, the boy was nowhere to be found… Therefore, he began shooting individuals and stabbing others at the nursery, according to the police spokesperson Major General Paisan Luesomboon, told media.

However, mass shootings in the country are extremely uncommon however, in 2020, a soldier killed 29 people in a shooting spree that began at a military facility and then drove shoppers running for shelter after the gunman entered a mall. The incident occurred in Virginia.

Also Read Thailand mass nursery shooting kills 34, including children At least 22 children were among the 34 people killed in a...