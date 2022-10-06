Thailand mass nursery shooting kills 34, including children

At least 22 children were among the 34 people killed in a shooting at a child care centre in Thailand.

The suspected shooter has been identified as a former police officer.

The suspect is 34 years old and his stepson, who is two, was not present during the shooting.

At least 22 children were among the 34 people who were killed in a mass shooting that took place on Thursday at a child care centre in the northeastern region of Thailand.

The authorities immediately began searching for the suspected shooter, who was later identified by Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) as a former police officer who is currently involved in a legal proceeding for allegedly distributing drugs. The suspect is 34 years old.

According to Major General Jirapob Puridet of the Criminal Investigation Bureau, the defendant had just finished his court appearance in the province of Nong Bua Lamphu hours before “opening fire while the youngsters were asleep.”

According to the head of the local police department, his stepson, who is only two years old and was enrolled at the institution that he attacked on Thursday, was not present while the attack was being carried out.

