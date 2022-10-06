Thailand officials to visit victims and families from child care center

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida of Thailand will travel to a nearby hospital on Friday.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida of Thailand will travel to a nearby hospital on Friday in order to meet with victims and family members of the massacre that took place on Thursday at a child care center in the province of Nong Bua Lamphu, According to a palace source with insider knowledge.

Friday morning at approximately 10 a.m. local time, the King and Queen of Thailand are scheduled to arrive in the area (which is 11 p.m. ET Thursday).

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will travel to Nong Bua Lamphu province in order to meet with the families of the victims of the massacre that took place on Thursday at a childcare center, according to a statement released by the office of the Prime Minister of Thailand, on Friday.

The office of the prime minister also announced that flags would be flown at half-staff throughout the nation on Friday.

