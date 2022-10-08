The actual “Inventing Anna” is released

Anna Sorokin, the fictional heiress from Netflix’s “Inventing Anna,” has been released.

She will be able to contest her deportation without being held in detention.

She had been under the supervision of ICE but will no longer be subject to its supervision.

The fictional heiress Anna Sorokin, upon whom Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” is based, was freed from ICE custody on Friday.

A spokesperson for Sorokin, Juda Engelmayer, informed CNN via email on Friday night that she had been released.

John Sandweg, a former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement who is now a member of Sorokin’s legal team, stated that although she would continue to be under the supervision of ICE, she would be able to contest her deportation without being held in detention.

Sorokin’s release was approved earlier this week by Immigration Judge Charles Conroy, who placed her bond at $10,000 and stipulated certain conditions.

Among them include refraining from using social media and residing at her home for the duration of her case.

Additionally, the judge’s decision stated that ICE may monitor Sorokin with an ankle monitor.

According to an ICE official, Sorokin was released on Friday as a result of the judge’s decision.

She had spent the majority of her time at the Orange County Correctional Facility in upstate New York, roughly 60 miles from New York City, during her 17 months in ICE detention, according to her counsel.

Sandweg said in a statement on Friday, “We are grateful that the Court decided that her continued imprisonment is unnecessary.

As she conned her way into New York society in 2019, Sorokin was found guilty of stealing more than $200,000 from banks and acquaintances, according to the Manhattan District Attorney.

After a 2018 New York magazine piece, her case received much media attention

This essay served as the inspiration for Shonda Rhimes’ dramatization of “Inventing Anna,” which debuted on Netflix in February and immediately rose to the top of the service’s ratings. Sorokin was portrayed by actress Julia Garner, best known for her Emmy-winning performance as Ruth in “Ozark.”

She filed a lawsuit against ICE regarding Covid boosters.

Sorkin’s conviction brings the show to a close. However, the drama has persisted in real life.

Sorokin served nearly four years in prison for theft and larceny before being freed in February 2021. However, it didn’t take long for her to find herself back in jail.

On March 25, 2021, Sorokin was taken into ICE custody. According to ICE, the Board of Immigration Appeals granted her case an emergency stay in

November. She has been contesting her deportation and joined a group of plaintiffs who filed a lawsuit against the agency earlier this year, stating they were given Covid booster doses while in detention despite having requested them. After getting the shots, they dismissed their complaint in March, according to court documents.

Sorokin has posted frequently on her social media pages while she has been imprisoned. They have recently emphasized Sorokin’s artwork, which was on display in a New York exhibition in May.

When he couldn’t reach her earlier this year, Sorokin’s lawyer told NBC News that he feared her deportation; however, it eventually turned out that she was still in ICE detention.

