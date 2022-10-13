The Jan. 6 committee nears end, questions remain unanswered

The House select committee has uncovered much of the 2020 election scheme.

Few investigation threads remain unresolved as the committee heads into its final meeting.

There is a growing sense that the Justice Department will be able to fill in some of the unanswered questions left by the committee’s investigation.

The committee revealed evidence showing former President Donald Trump wanted to proceed to the Capitol on Jan. 6. Numerous witnesses described the former President’s frantic wish to be taken there by his Secret Service detail after his speech on the Ellipse. It shows Trump expected to continue in office.

A person familiar with the probe said the committee’s limited subpoena power has prevented it from learning what Trump planned to do at the Capitol. It’s also unclear if Trump had a plan. The insider adds the committee has produced working theories.

Understanding Trump’s objectives for visiting the Capitol on Jan. 6 would reveal his state of mind that day and expose further potentially criminal action, as the committee has sought to accomplish throughout its investigation and hearings.

Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican and committee vice chair, said last month at the Texas Tribune festival, “I think we will be unanimous”

There is also a growing sense among committee members that the Justice Department will be able to fill in some of the unanswered questions left by the committee’s investigation because of its ongoing criminal investigation, particularly when it comes to senior officials from Trump’s orbit like his former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and longtime confidant Roger Stone, who cited various claims of privilege to limit cooperation.

