Wesley Brownlee, 43, was being watched by a police surveillance squad when it was discovered that he was “out hunting” and “on a mission to kill,” according to Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden.

According to McFadden, “His patterns were consistent with some of the patterns that we have noticed.” “(He was) walking through parks and through shadowy areas, stopping to glance around before continuing. And at that time, we decided it was best to accept this person for the public’s protection.

When he was hauled into jail, Brownlee was wearing black clothing, had a mask around his neck, and had a gun, according to the police chief.

The police chief declared, “We are confident that we prevented another murder.”

The suspect has a criminal past, according to McFadden, who added that he was uncertain of the scope of that past or which agencies it included.

The killings’ reason was kept a secret by the police head.

Previously, Stockton police stated that they thought five homicides that occurred in the city between July 8 and September 27 were connected. According to the officials, all five victims were shot either in the late evening or early morning. One White male, age 35, and four Hispanic men, ages 21 to 54, made up the other two victims.

In addition, two early morning shootings from 2021—one deadly on April 10, 2021, of a 40-year-old Hispanic male in Oakland, and another on April 16, 2021, of a 46-year-old Black woman in Stockton—were also connected to the spate of attacks, authorities claimed earlier this month.

The reward for information that results in an arrest has increased, according to authorities, to $115,000. Police were able to apprehend the culprit thanks to community tips, according to officials at a news conference on Saturday.

“Thank you to the community for all that you’ve done. Stockton Mayor Kevin J. Lincoln said, “Thank you for speaking up, for using your voice, and for sending in the numerous tips that come in every day.

The mayor said, “Without you, this could not have been done, and today would not have been possible.”

As we speak, according to San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar, deputy district attorneys are analyzing the evidence to decide what charges to press.

According to San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office jail records, Brownlee was being held without bond at the county jail.

According to Salazar, the suspect will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon. The district attorney stated that the charges would be revealed at another news conference that would follow.

