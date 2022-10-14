Thief with 120 convictions sent to prison in Belfast

A 38-year-old man who robbed a gas station in north Belfast was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison.

Stuart Beck, whose address was listed as HMP Maghaberry, had a total of 120 prior convictions.

The sentence was split evenly between prison and probation.

Judge Patricia Smyth, sentencing him at Belfast Crown Court, revealed that two female shop employees were injured while wrestling with him.

“Shops and small enterprises are commonly manned by young, vulnerable members of staff, and severe deterrent penalties need to be imposed in order to protect the public,” said Judge Smyth, the city’s Recorder.

Beck guilty to robbery and common assault charges committed on October 17, 2021.

On that date, around 20:30 BST, he visited a service station on Crumlin Road and was recognised by personnel.

Beck purchased an item, then left the store, but returned a little while later, approached the counter, and requested a refund.

Beck bent through the plastic screen and snatched a clutch of £20 notes from the till as a female member of staff opened the till to complete the refund.

The employee grabbed his arm in an attempt to stop the robbery, but Beck pushed her into the plastic screen, causing minor injuries.

A coworker stepped in, and during a fight with Beck, she was brutally shaken and left with a sore arm.

Beck exited the premises with the money and was seen entering the neighbouring Old Bank Hotel by personnel.

