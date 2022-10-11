This year’s IMF meeting delegation is led by the Saudi finance minister

Saudi Arabia will send a high-level delegation to the annual IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington.

The gathering will take place from October 10 through October 16.

The minister of finance has various bilateral meetings and joint sessions on important matters.

