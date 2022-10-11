Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • This year’s IMF meeting delegation is led by the Saudi finance minister
This year’s IMF meeting delegation is led by the Saudi finance minister

This year’s IMF meeting delegation is led by the Saudi finance minister

Articles
Advertisement
This year’s IMF meeting delegation is led by the Saudi finance minister

This year’s IMF meeting delegation is led by the Saudi finance minister

Advertisement
  • Saudi Arabia will send a high-level delegation to the annual IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington.
  • The gathering will take place from October 10 through October 16.
  • The minister of finance has various bilateral meetings and joint sessions on important matters.
Advertisement

At the annual International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank meeting, Saudi Arabia will be represented by a high-level delegation headed by the minister of finance, Mohammed Abdullah Al-Jadaan.

IMF and World Bank meetings are currently taking place in Washington. The gathering will take place from October 10 through October 16.

The Saudi finance minister has various bilateral meetings and joint sessions on important matters relating to the global and regional economies and finance on his schedule in addition to the meetings.

Also Read

Ishaq Dar leaves for US to negotiate with IMF, WB
Ishaq Dar leaves for US to negotiate with IMF, WB

Ishaq Dar and a delegation left for the United States (US) on...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
India: Tiger Cull Controversy in Kerala
India: Tiger Cull Controversy in Kerala
New Delhi: Flight departs ahead of schedule, Leaving 35 behind
New Delhi: Flight departs ahead of schedule, Leaving 35 behind
Israeli military kills a Palestinian teacher and a militant during a raid
Israeli military kills a Palestinian teacher and a militant during a raid
Highway avalanche in Tibet kills at least eight people
Highway avalanche in Tibet kills at least eight people
China: As holiday travel increases, critical COVID cases have peaked
China: As holiday travel increases, critical COVID cases have peaked
Senegal: Opposition leader Sonko to face trial on rape charges
Senegal: Opposition leader Sonko to face trial on rape charges
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story