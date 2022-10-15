Thousands protestes against Tunisia’s President Kais Saied

Tunisia’s President, Kais Saied, has been accused of staging a coup and trying to restore an autocracy.

He dismissed the prime minister and suspended parliament in July 2021, and put through a constitution enshrining his one-man rule.

The new constitution replaced one drafted three years after Tunisia was overthrown by late dictator Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali.

Thousands of demonstrators have marched to the streets of Tunisia’s capital to protest the president.

Parallel demonstrations were held in Tunis by political movements that are diametrically opposed.

Both organizations condemned Kais Saied as an autocrat who is undoing the democratic gains gained since the 2011 revolt.

They also requested that the country’s economic crisis, which has resulted in food and gasoline shortages, be held accountable.

It provided the head of state complete executive control, supreme command of the army, and the authority to establish a cabinet without the permission of parliament.

According to Mr. Saied, it is necessary to end the cycle of political stagnation and economic deterioration.

He stated that his measures would secure a better future in the spirit of the 2011 revolution.

His followers applauded his actions, claiming that the country needed a strong leader to confront what they regard as a fragmented and corrupt government.

Protesters in central Tunis yelled “down, down,” “revolution against dictator Kais,” and “the coup will fall” on Saturday.

The National Salvation Front, a coalition of opposition parties including the Islamist-inspired Ennahda, which dominated Tunisia’s parliament before its dissolution by Mr Saied, organised one of the marches.

Tunisia’s former prime minister and prominent Ennahda figure, Ali Laarayedh, told AFP that the protest was motivated by “rage at the condition of affairs under Kais Saied.”

