Three died in Poland as tourist boat sank in Motlawa river

The Galar Gdaski capsized on the Motlawa river with 14 people on board, including two crew members.

A 60-year-old man died at the scene, and two other people died later in the hospital.

Local news sources say that one of the victims was a woman who was pregnant.

Three people died when a wooden tourist boat capsized,In the city of Gdansk in northern Poland.

Officials said that the boat probably capsized because a nearby tug boat made waves.

The state fire service said that three people were pulled from the water and that people tried to bring them back to life.

The search and rescue operation involved more than 20 firefighters, search and rescue teams, and border guards.

Aleksandra Dulkiewicz, the mayor of Gdansk, called the event a “enormous tragedy.”

She said that the reasons for the terrible accident would be found “as soon as possible.” She also said that the people who survived were getting “professional medical and psychological care.”

Usually, boats like the one that sank are about nine metres long and can hold up to 12 people plus two crew members.

They are copies of a Polish boat that was used to move goods down the river in the 18th century.

