Three hurts on phone-theft stabbings in City of London

Three people were taken to hospital after being stabbed in the City of London.

A section of Bishopsgate has been cordoned off by police following reports of three stabbings.

The incident is being investigated as a possible robbery, but not tied to any terrorist activity.

After receiving a call for assistance at 09:46 BST, officers from the City of London Police blocked off a section of Bishopsgate that is close to the intersection of Camomile Street.

According to information provided to the media, a person who was the victim of a “phone snatch” fought back against the thief and, along with other members of the public, sustained injuries as a result of their actions.

The police acknowledged that the incident was being investigated as a possible robbery and said that it was not tied to any terrorist activity.

The City of London Police tweeted that they had received reports of three stabbings and a person being pushed to the ground on Bishopsgate at 9:46, and that police arrived at the site at 9:51.

According to the London Ambulance Service (LAS), paramedics treated a total of four people at the site, with three of those patients being sent to the hospital.

Outside of number 22, Bishopsgate, there is currently a cordon in place that is approximately 50 meters (160 feet) in length and is being protected by seven police officers.

Within the perimeter of the police tape, first aid supplies and various articles of clothes can be seen scattered across the ground in a number of little piles.

