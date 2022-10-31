Trump Urges Supreme Court to Stop IRS From Giving His Tax Returns to Congress

Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to halt the release of his tax returns.

A federal appeals judge last week cleared the way for the returns to be made public.

The House Ways and Means Committee is seeking Trump’s tax returns from a Democratic-controlled Congress.

Former President Donald Trump has requested the Supreme Court to halt the Internal Revenue Service’s publication of his tax returns to a House committee chaired by Democrats.

After a federal appeals judge last week cleared the way for the returns to be released to the House Ways and Means Committee in the coming days, Trump filed the emergency request with the high court on Monday.

The House has been pursuing Trump’s federal tax returns through various channels for years, but this case is the most straightforward route to do so.

While the justices decide whether to take up a case reviewing the lower court judgments approving their disclosure, the Trump campaign wants the Supreme Court to halt the release of the tax returns.

As of Thursday, when the US DC Circuit Court of Appeals judgement allowing for their disclosure takes effect, the new motion urges the court to impose an administrative hold on the release of the tax returns.

Trump argued to the Supreme Court that “no Congress has ever used its legislative powers to demand a President’s tax returns,” and he warned of the “far-reaching repercussions” of the DC Circuit’s decision.

He claimed that the Supreme Court’s decision in the Mazars case—concerning a subpoena that the House issued to Trump’s accounting company for his tax information—was violated by the way lower courts handled the House request.

