Turkey MP Burak Erbay hammers phone in parliament

A member of parliament broke his mobile phone with a hammer, While he was speaking in the Turkish parliament.

Burak Erbay, a member of the opposition Republican People’s Party, was leading a demonstration against a new bill that is endorsed by the government and attempts to combat internet “disinformation.”

According to this legislation, social media networks and internet sites would be required to disclose the identities of users who are suspected of “propagating inaccurate material,” which might result in the accused being sentenced to a prison term of up to three years.

Some people believe that if the measure were to become a law, it would limit people’s rights to free speech and lead to widespread censorship.

