Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Turkey MP Burak Erbay hammers phone in parliament

Turkey MP Burak Erbay hammers phone in parliament

Articles
Advertisement
Turkey MP Burak Erbay hammers phone in parliament

Turkey MP Burak Erbay hammers phone in parliament

Advertisement
  • A member of parliament broke his mobile phone with a hammer, while he was speaking in the Turkish parliament.
  • He was leading a demonstration against a new bill that is endorsed by the government and attempts to combat internet “disinformation”.
  • Some people believe that if the measure were to become law, it would lead to widespread censorship.
Advertisement

A member of parliament broke his mobile phone with a hammer, While he was speaking in the Turkish parliament.

Burak Erbay, a member of the opposition Republican People’s Party, was leading a demonstration against a new bill that is endorsed by the government and attempts to combat internet “disinformation.”

According to this legislation, social media networks and internet sites would be required to disclose the identities of users who are suspected of “propagating inaccurate material,” which might result in the accused being sentenced to a prison term of up to three years.

Some people believe that if the measure were to become a law, it would limit people’s rights to free speech and lead to widespread censorship.

Also Read

Protest in Iraq breaks into parliament to denounce new prime minister
Protest in Iraq breaks into parliament to denounce new prime minister

Muqtada al-Sadr's supporters broke into Baghdad's heavily guarded Green Zone to protest...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story