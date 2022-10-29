Advertisement
  • Twin explosions in Somalia’s capital results in “hundreds of victims”
  • Explosives-laden car was driven into the education ministry’s grounds.
  • In a few minutes another blast occurred in the same area. At least 12 bodies and more than 20 wounded individuals were reported.
  • No claim of responsibility yet, but such attacks are frequently carried out by al-Shabab.
Gunfire is heard when a truck carrying explosives is pushed into the Mogadishu education ministry’s grounds.

The education ministry of Somalia was shaken by two vehicle explosions on Saturday, according to authorities, and “scores of casualties” were reported.

According to police officer Ibrahim Mohamed, an explosives-laden car was driven into the ministry’s grounds, and gunfire then broke out.

“In a few minutes another blast occurred in the same area,” he said.

“Many bodies” were at the scene and they appeared to be civilians travelling on public transport, while the second bombing occurred in front of a busy restaurant, The Associated Press reported.

At least 12 bodies and more than 20 wounded individuals, according to Hassan, a policeman who identified himself as being in charge of the ministry’s security. The tarmac right outside the building was soaked in blood from the explosions’ victims.

Bombings caused “scores of civilian casualties, including independent journalist Mohamed Isse Kona”.

A driver and a first aid provider were hurt in the second blast as their ambulance arrived to transfer victims of the first bombing, according to Abdikadir Abdirahman, founder of the Aamin Ambulance Service.

“I saw huge smoke in the ministry area and there is massive destruction,” witness Amino Salad said.

Although there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the incident, such attacks are frequently carried out in Somalia by the militant group al-Shabab.

The explosions on Saturday took place at the same intersection where an enormous al-Shabab blast in 2017 left more than 500 people dead.

Although the group’s fighters were driven out of Mogadishu in 2011, they still launch operations against civilian, military, and governmental targets.

Nine people were killed and 47 others were hurt during a hotel siege in the coastal city of Kismayo last week, according to the group’s claim of responsibility.

The ten-year revolt has resulted in the deaths of thousands of Somalis.

Al-Shabab attacked the well-known Hayat hotel in Mogadishu with guns and bombs for 30 hours in August, leaving 117 people injured and 21 dead.

After the siege in August, newly-elected Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud promised to launch “all-out war” on the gang. In an apparent effort to discourage support for that government offensive, the fighters retaliated by assassinating key clan leaders.

The president, prime minister, and other top officials were meeting to discuss fighting the armed group on the day of Saturday’s attack in Mogadishu.

