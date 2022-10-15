Two women charged after threw soup at van Gogh’s “Sunflowers”

Advertisement
Two Briton women charged after threw soup at van Gogh’s “Sunflowers”

  • Climate change activists splashed tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh’s painting “Sunflowers” at London’s National Gallery.
  • The gallery said that there was some superficial damage to the frame as a result of the incident, but the painting itself was unscathed.

Two women were charged with criminal damage when climate change demonstrators splashed soup over Vincent van Gogh’s painting “Sunflowers” at London’s National Gallery on Saturday, according to British police.

A video shared by the Just Stop Oil campaign organization, which has been organizing rallies in the British capital for the previous two weeks, showed two of its activists on Friday tossing tins of Heinz tomato soup over the painting, one of five replicas on display in museums and galleries worldwide.

The gallery said that there was some superficial damage to the frame as a result of the incident, but the painting itself was unscathed. After some time, it was put back on display.

It was reported by the police that two ladies, aged 21 and 20, would be appearing later at Westminster Magistrates Court charged with “criminal damage to the frame of van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting.”

Another protester has been accused of vandalizing a sign that was located in front of the New Scotland Yard police headquarters in downtown London. This activist will also appear in court.

Friday’s demonstrations resulted in the arrest of a total of 28 persons, according to the police.

