Two dead, six injured in Las Vegas knife attack

Yoni Barrios, 32, is being charged with two murders and six attempted murders.

One witness said that the suspect wanted to take a picture with a group of showgirls and his knife.

Two people were killed and six others were hurt, during a knife attack outside a casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

During the “unprovoked” attack, the attacker, who police identified as 32-year-old Yoni Barrios, had a large kitchen knife in his hand.

Showgirls and street performers may have been hurt in the attack at 11:40 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard, across from the Wynn casino and hotel.

Three of the six people who were hurt and taken to the hospital are in critical condition, while the other three are stable.

Local news reports said that the Clark County coroner’s office identified the two people who died as Las Vegas residents Brent Hallett, 47, and Maris DiGiovanni, 30.

Gage, Ms. DiGiovanni’s brother, wrote a Facebook post about his “amazing little sister” and asked people to pray for her husband and family.

Barrios, who doesn’t live in the city, ran away on foot, but people chased him and caught him.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said on Friday that he is being charged with two murders and six attempted murders.

Police say they found a “big knife with a long blade” that was used in the attacks.

We don’t think any other people are involved.

The police said it was too soon to guess at a reason for the attack and that it was “hard to understand.”

But one witness told a local TV station that the suspect was a chef who wanted to take a picture with a group of showgirls and his knife.

Other people who saw what happened said they saw “a lot of blood” and heard people screaming.

Jason Adams told Media, “This guy came, ran up, and started stabbing this woman in front of me. She ran around the escalators and tried to get up under the bridge, and her girlfriend was trying to help her.”

Joe Lombardo, who is the sheriff of Clark County, said, “This crime hurts both locals and tourists.”

The Governor of Nevada, Steve Sisolak, wrote on social media, “Our hearts are with everyone who has been hurt by this tragedy.”

“At the state level, we will keep working with law enforcement partners to make sure that resources are available on the ground and that the Las Vegas Strip stays a safe and friendly place for everyone to visit.”

