Typically warm conditions for France and Spain

Late October is exceptionally warm in several areas of France and Spain, with bathers enjoying water temperatures of 20 to 21 C on the French Riviera.

While getting a tan on the nice beach, Rose-Marie Martini told Reuters that “this year is amazing.”

“Normally, the weather cools off at the end of October, and by All Saints Day [1 November], rain is expected.”

Millions who are concerned about the increase in fuel prices in Europe won’t have to switch on their heaters just yet.

After a summer in which Europe experienced high heat, catastrophic wildfires, and droughts, it may also be an indication of shifting weather patterns.

Due to climate change brought on by human activity, heat waves are now more frequent, more powerful, and stay longer.

Since the start of the industrial age, the world has already warmed by around 1.1C, and temperatures will continue to rise unless governments drastically reduce emissions.

A daily high of 24 degrees Celsius is predicted for Nice in the upcoming days, while Malaga in the south of Spain will see a similar forecast.

In the last ten days, France has seen temperatures that are five to six degrees above average.

Climate scientist Françoise Vimeux of the French National Research Institute for Sustainable Development said it was “extremely plausible” that climate change was to blame for the warm weather.

She told French public radio that it “is extremely compatible with the estimates, with what you might expect in a warmer environment.”

One French journalist observed some ambiguity among his fellow inhabitants in the capital city of Paris on what to wear outside.

“Impact of the unusually warm weather this October’s end?” Tweets from Louis San. I just passed someone wearing a parka and shorts.

