Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Typically warm conditions for France and Spain

Typically warm conditions for France and Spain

Articles
Advertisement
Typically warm conditions for France and Spain

Typically warm conditions

Advertisement
  • Late October is exceptionally warm in several areas of France and Spain, with bathers enjoying water temperatures of 20 to 21 C on the French Riviera.
  • Normally, the weather cools off at the end of October, and by All Saints Day [1 November], rain is expected.”
  • Due to climate change brought on by human activity, heat waves are now more frequent, more powerful, and stay longer.
Advertisement

 Late October is exceptionally warm in several areas of France and Spain, with bathers enjoying water temperatures of 20 to 21 C on the French Riviera.

While getting a tan on the nice beach, Rose-Marie Martini told Reuters that “this year is amazing.”

“Normally, the weather cools off at the end of October, and by All Saints Day [1 November], rain is expected.”

Millions who are concerned about the increase in fuel prices in Europe won’t have to switch on their heaters just yet.

After a summer in which Europe experienced high heat, catastrophic wildfires, and droughts, it may also be an indication of shifting weather patterns.

Due to climate change brought on by human activity, heat waves are now more frequent, more powerful, and stay longer.

Advertisement

Since the start of the industrial age, the world has already warmed by around 1.1C, and temperatures will continue to rise unless governments drastically reduce emissions.

A daily high of 24 degrees Celsius is predicted for Nice in the upcoming days, while Malaga in the south of Spain will see a similar forecast.

In the last ten days, France has seen temperatures that are five to six degrees above average.

Climate scientist Françoise Vimeux of the French National Research Institute for Sustainable Development said it was “extremely plausible” that climate change was to blame for the warm weather.

She told French public radio that it “is extremely compatible with the estimates, with what you might expect in a warmer environment.”

One French journalist observed some ambiguity among his fellow inhabitants in the capital city of Paris on what to wear outside.

Advertisement

“Impact of the unusually warm weather this October’s end?” Tweets from Louis San. I just passed someone wearing a parka and shorts.

Also Read

Putin says the world faces the most perilous decade since WW2  
Putin says the world faces the most perilous decade since WW2  

Since the end of World War Two, the next ten years would...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the France News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story