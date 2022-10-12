Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has apologized to Kenyans over tweets posted by his son.

President Yoweri Museveni has apologised to Kenyans for tweets by his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba in which he threatened to invade Uganda’s East African neighbour. On Monday and Tuesday, Kainerugaba posted a series of provocative tweets, including one proposing the unification of Kenya and Uganda.

“It wouldn’t take us two weeks, my army and I, to capture Nairobi,” Kainerugaba wrote, referring to Kenya’s capital.

“Unionization is a must!” These artificial, colonial borders can no longer be tolerated by honourable men. These borders must fall if our generation has men!”

President Museveni apologised for his son’s remarks, saying it was improper for public officials to interfere in the affairs of other countries.

“I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us for tweets sent by General Muhoozi, former Commander of Land Forces here, regarding election matters in that great country,” Museveni said in a statement posted to his official website on Wednesday.

His comments sparked outrage among Kenyans on social media, and Kainerugaba, widely regarded as the de facto head of the military and his father’s chosen successor, was removed as commander of Uganda’s land forces on Tuesday. It was unclear whether the change came as a result of his controversial tweets.

